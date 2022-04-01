CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 141,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 133,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

