CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 141,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 133,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Get CurrencyWorks alerts:

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks, Inc engages in the development and operation of financial technology platforms for digital currencies, digital assets, and tokens. It offers Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Security Token, and Payment Token. Its services include strategic planning, project planning, structure development and administration, business plan modeling, technology development support, whitepaper preparation, due diligence reporting, and governance planning and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CurrencyWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CurrencyWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.