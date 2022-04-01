CustomContractNetwork Trading 85.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) traded down 86% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 85.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $55,966.06 and $103.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00269176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001444 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001403 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

