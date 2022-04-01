Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,658. Cutera has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Cutera by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 283,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cutera by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

