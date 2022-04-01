Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.
Shares of Cutera stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,658. Cutera has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38.
In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Cutera by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 283,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cutera by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter.
About Cutera (Get Rating)
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cutera (CUTR)
