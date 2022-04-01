CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.33

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.33 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 356,720 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £33.55 million and a PE ratio of -16.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

