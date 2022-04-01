Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 22,182 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $101,096.10.

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $443,140.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.35. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

