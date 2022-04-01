D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $104.00. The stock traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 505041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.