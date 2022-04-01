DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

CBSH opened at $71.59 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,048,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,669 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.