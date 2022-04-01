DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $446.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after acquiring an additional 139,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 187,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

