DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUBI. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

