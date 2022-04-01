DA Davidson Weighs in on First Community Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Community in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCCO. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

