DA Davidson Weighs in on Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LBAI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,456,000 after buying an additional 436,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

