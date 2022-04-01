DABANKING Reaches Market Cap of $28,685.12 (DAB)

DABANKING (DAB) traded down 86.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One DABANKING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. DABANKING has a total market capitalization of $28,685.12 and $1.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DABANKING has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DABANKING Coin Profile

DABANKING is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DABANKING’s official message board is medium.com/@dabanking.io . The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

DABANKING Coin Trading

