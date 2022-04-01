Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 272,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 434.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 688,628 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Daktronics by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 360,922 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 813,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 314,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

