Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($54.95) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($64.29) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

BN stock opened at €50.03 ($54.98) on Wednesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($79.26). The business has a fifty day moving average of €53.64 and a 200-day moving average of €55.51.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

