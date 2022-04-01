DAOventures (DVD) Price Tops $0.0387 on Major Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $356,468.48 and $9,438.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005639 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

