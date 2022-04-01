Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.85.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,524. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

