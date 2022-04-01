Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 302.68% from the company’s current price.

DARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

DARE stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

