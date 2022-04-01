Dash Price Reaches $129.45 (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $129.45 or 0.00279275 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $272.79 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00047447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.91 or 0.07466390 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,354.36 or 1.00002376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash’s launch date was January 1st, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,656,023 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.