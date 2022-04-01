Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DASTY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.33.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

