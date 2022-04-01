DATA Communications Management’s (DCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

TSE:DCM opened at C$1.28 on Monday. DATA Communications Management has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides business communication solutions in North America. It provides a range of communication solutions, including multi media campaign management, location-specific marketing, 1:1 marketing, custom loyalty programs execution, and brand management, as well as commercial printing services.

