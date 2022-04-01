Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.58) to €13.50 ($14.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of DVDCF opened at $11.40 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.