Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 569 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $128,500,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after buying an additional 425,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $52,164,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.20.

Shares of FRC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,037. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.20.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.