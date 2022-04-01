Davidson Investment Advisors Has $14.60 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,965,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

CPT stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.80. 18,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

