Davidson Investment Advisors Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 184.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.79. 19,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,811. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.