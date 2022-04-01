Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 2,383 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.20% of MDU Resources Group worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MDU remained flat at $$26.65 during trading on Friday. 47,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

