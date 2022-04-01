Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 5,777 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,322 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.05% of Splunk worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 880,213 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,858,000 after purchasing an additional 316,441 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $147.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,966. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

