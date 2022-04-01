Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 811 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. 1,216,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,166,145. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

