Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.44. 90,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.93. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

