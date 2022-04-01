Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 740,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,111,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,737,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter.
IJK stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,158. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
