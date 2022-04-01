Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 239,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,967. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.