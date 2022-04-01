Davidson Trust Co. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 78,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,553. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

