Davidson Trust Co. Invests $395,000 in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EUSA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 442.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,581. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $77.71 and a one year high of $91.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

