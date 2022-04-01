DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $130.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,335,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.15. The company had a trading volume of 567,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

