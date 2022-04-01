Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,832,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 590,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.