Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.64. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 6 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 43,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

