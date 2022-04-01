DBS Group Holdings Ltd Declares Dividend of $1.02 (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 1.0222 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

DBS Group stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.70. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.