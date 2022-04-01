Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.44. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

