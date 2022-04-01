Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 9,883 Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

