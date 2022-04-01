Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

