Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DKGet Rating) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $3.37 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 1,122,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,709. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 197,776 shares of company stock worth $8,409,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 58,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 139,164 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

