Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.66 and last traded at $48.81. Approximately 69,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,245,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

Specifically, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

