Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,589 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 64,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 161,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,521,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,393,129. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

