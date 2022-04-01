DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

XRAY opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 37,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,842,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

