Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) PT Lowered to $4.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 220.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dermata Therapeutics Inc ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

