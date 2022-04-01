Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) PT Lowered to $4.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 220.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.