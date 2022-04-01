Desjardins Trims Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Target Price to C$35.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAPIF. CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Saputo has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

