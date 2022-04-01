Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Price Target to €36.00

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($36.26) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NOEJF opened at $38.10 on Monday. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22.
