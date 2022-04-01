Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target to €37.50

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.50 ($42.31) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACCYY. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($40.75) to €35.50 ($39.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accor to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €37.00 ($40.66) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Accor has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

