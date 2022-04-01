Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $99.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.63.

PVH opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

