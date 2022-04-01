Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €71.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($78.13) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.89 ($72.41).

ETR SHL opened at €56.24 ($61.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €55.99 and its 200-day moving average is €59.25. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a one year high of €67.66 ($74.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

