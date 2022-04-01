Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “£105” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £105 ($137.54) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($150.64) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.16).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at £101.32 ($132.72) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,037.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,789.97. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,045 ($92.28) and a 1 year high of £102.62 ($134.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,688.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.